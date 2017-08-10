Darren Young Has Been Cleared To Return From Injury

08.10.17

Darren Young has been out of action since February due to a serious elbow injury that required surgery. The injury happened during a match on WWE Main Event and it’s pretty gross if you want to check it out. At the the time, he was doing a strange “Make Darren Young Great Again” gimmick with Bob Backlund as his mentor. It really wasn’t going anywhere, but obviously there is no good time to get injured.

The good news is that Young has been cleared to return to action by WWE’s doctors according to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet. That falls in line with the original report of it being an injury with a six-month recovery time. Pro Wrestling Sheet notes that Young can make his return to WWE television as soon as next week, and that he will return to the Raw brand. It’s not known at this time if he will be in an onscreen pairing with Backlund again.

As you can see from a recent Instagram post, Young has been working very hard during his time off from injury. I’m sure his WWE bosses will be impressed.

