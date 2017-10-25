Davey Boy Smith Twitter

Former WWE Superstar and current NJPW wrestler Davey Boy Smith Jr. is a hero, but according to him, he was just doing his civic duty. Driving down a bridge in Calgary on Monday, the son of the British Bulldog and nephew of Bret Hart spotted an emotional woman inching off the guardrail as concerned people gathered around her. Smith quickly pulled over, hopped the guardrail, and utilized his knowledge of Brazilian jiu jitsu to pull her back to safety.

The woman fought back and claimed to have a gun, so Smith subdued her harmlessly by passing into full mount — keeping her hands away from her body despite her bucking and thrashing — until police came and eventually found that she didn’t have a weapon.

“Luckily (from) my years of grappling and self-defense I knew how to grab her hard and how to pull her up from hanging off and jumping. I knew not to grab her clothing because she would have ripped through it. When I yanked her off the bridge finally, I established the mount position as you do in grappling and did not let her budge.”

Smith added more detail to what happened on Wrestlezone Radio:

Thinking back on it, I don’t know what her mental thinking was at the time. If the police had arrived on scene and they are trying to save her and she thinks, “I’ve gone this far and I am going to be arrested.” Thinking all these negative things. Maybe she would have just jumped. I don’t know what kind of thought process she had. The main thing I want to promote out of this is not how great I am or how tough I am, some people have accused me of that, what I want to promote out of this is that people should not be afraid to reach out for help. People should also never be afraid to also give a helping hand.

He also shared what happened on his Facebook page.

(Via Bloody Elbow)