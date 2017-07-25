Davey Richards Has Parted Ways With Global Force Wrestling

YouTube

Anyone who has followed Davey Richards’ pro wrestling career for any significant amount of time will remember that there have been several points when he has either announced he is leaving the business, or he is about to. For the past few years, he’s been working as a paramedic when not working as a wrestler, and the former Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla world champion has already publicly stated that 2017 will be his last year as a pro wrestler.

Meanwhile, the changeover in management and ownership over at Global Force Wrestling, née Impact Wrestling, née TNA, has resulted in a real shakeup of the roster. There are some new faces like ACH, Sammy Guevara, and Alberto El Patron, while others like Mike and Maria Kanellis, Shane Helms, and Al Snow have taken their leave from the company.

Now these two bits of info are dovetailing, as Richards announced on Monday that he has come to terms with GFW on his release. According to Richards, this is an amicable split, and both sides are walking away happy. Richards stated that he intends to continue on his path and his dream of becoming a doctor, and to focus on being a father.