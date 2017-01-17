In 1982, Jerry Lawler and Andy Kaufman appeared on Late Night with David Letterman. They couldn’t have known at the time, but this interview kickstarted a relationship between mainstream celebrities and pro wrestling that’s now heavily relied upon in modern televised pro wrestling.

Before he met Jerry Lawler, self-professed non-comedian and performance artist Andy Kaufman began incorporating wrestling into his nightclub act in Los Angeles. Inspired by the world of kayfabe and the over-the-top personalities of wrestling characters, Kaufman proclaimed himself as the “Inter-Gender Wrestling Champion of the World.” Night after night, he would bring out a mat and a referee (writing partner and best friend Bob Zmuda) and challenge women from the audience to a wrestling contest. Kaufman even went so far as to approach Vince McMahon, Sr. after a WWF show in New York, but, well… that didn’t quite go over so well.

Today, we know WWE as the place constantly clamoring for celebrity attention. There’s even an entire “wing” in the WWE Hall of Fame for celebrities, including Drew Carey, Mike Tyson, and Pete Rose. But back then, it proved nearly impossible to mix the two.

From Jerry Lawler on WWE.com:

So Andy went to one of WWE’s shows in New York City and approached Vince McMahon Sr. with the idea of wrestling women out of the audience at an actual wrestling event. Andy felt like he wanted to get a crowd response from people that had actually come to see a wrestling show. My understanding is that Vince Sr. explained to Andy that, “Our fans are skeptical anyway, and I’m hesitant to involve a Hollywood actor in our wrestling show. I don’t want people to think that all of our wrestlers are actors.” So, he kind of nicely gave Andy the brush-off.

From a recent interview with Bob Zmuda:

When Vince McMahon started building the franchise of the WWF, Andy definitely had talked to Vince. We had gone to Vince McMahon and talked a few times about trying to get a bout between Jerry Lawler and Andy Kaufman but at that time Vince wanted to stay away from Hollywood and Andy wasn’t “Hollywood, he was the anti-hero. Vince didn’t realize Andy was an anti-Hollywood guy and it never happened. Which Andy had always wished that it did.

It was that initial rejection that led to Kaufman working with Jerry Lawler. Kaufman was introduced to Lawler by his friend, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter, who suggested that Kaufman work with Memphis territory icon Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Andy wanted to step in the middle of the ring, and challenge women. The first night that he did it, women came down, and we let the audience literally pick who Andy’s opponents were going to be. The next thing you know, we’ve got five women lined up, and we just rang the bell. Andy made some crazy comments beforehand. I think he offered $5,000 to any of the women that could beat him. It just got more ridiculous. He said to one woman, “If you can beat me, I’ll marry you!” Just crazy stuff. We drew a capacity crowd, a complete sellout. People came out to see the big TV star. I honestly believe that his intentions were to do just that one show and get it out of his system, but I saw dollar signs. So I said, “Andy that was great. We run a show here every week. You need to come back and do it again. We’ll really pump it up big on TV this Saturday.” And he said, “Really? I can come back and do it again?” And I said, “Of course!” – Jerry Lawler

From there, Kaufman would cut a series of promos on the city of Memphis itself, explaining things like what soap is, and how to properly use toilet paper. These aired on local NBC affiliate Channel 5 during the Saturday morning 90-minute wrestling show. These helped to whip wrestling audiences even further into an angry frenzy whenever Kaufman would appear. The viewing audience was so offended that they spent all week tying up the station switchboard, not just complaining about the promos, but threatening Andy and the station itself.