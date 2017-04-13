David Otunga’s Raw Announcing Debut Will Be Delayed Due To Acting

Outside of the recent Superstar Shake-Up, the WWE announce teams have gone through a complete restructuring of their own. Mauro Ranallo reportedly parted ways with the company, leaving behind a vacant seat at the announcer table, and now a second spot will need to be filled. Luckily, this is for much more positive reasons. And by “positive” we mean OH MY GOD LOOK AT THIS:
Anything to keep him away from the announce desk. Someone get this guy more movie and TV roles quick!
Someone get him a role in The Walking Dead. That show is never going to end and I have no doubt his acting abilities will suit it perfectly.
Five bucks says that his character dies as the killer says, “It’s the end of the World as we know it.”
I was thinking “How can you save the world when you can’t even save yourself?”
And if he never returns to Raw “and I’m feeling fine”
“David Otunga’s Annoying Debut Will Be Deleted”
I can dream, can’t I?