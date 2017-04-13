David Otunga’s Raw Announcing Debut Will Be Delayed Due To Acting

#WWE
04.13.17 17 hours ago 6 Comments

YouTube

Outside of the recent Superstar Shake-Up, the WWE announce teams have gone through a complete restructuring of their own. Mauro Ranallo reportedly parted ways with the company, leaving behind a vacant seat at the announcer table, and now a second spot will need to be filled. Luckily, this is for much more positive reasons. And by “positive” we mean OH MY GOD LOOK AT THIS:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSDAVID OTUNGAKATRINAWWEWWE RAW

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 20 hours ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 2 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP