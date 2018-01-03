Deonna Purrazzo

2017 is finally behind us and 2018 is … well, it’s here! To celebrate, the With Spandex Podcast brings you a very special year-end edition, featuring, as always, a very special guest.

This time around, we’re joined by Deonna Purrazzo, who we are overjoyed to report is alive and well, despite how things seemed from her run-ins with Asuka on NXT. Yes, of course, Ms. Purrazzo is thriving on the international independent scene, and is currently competing to become the first-ever Women of Honor Champion in ROH. We talk to her about WOH, NXT, being trained by Rip Rogers, and so much more!

But on the “year-end” front, we also run down our top matches and favorite moments of 2017, a year in which a shocking amount of good stuff and memorable moments happened. Join us, won’t you?

Make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

