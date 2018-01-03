McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 21: Year-End Special With Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo

2017 is finally behind us and 2018 is … well, it’s here! To celebrate, the With Spandex Podcast brings you a very special year-end edition, featuring, as always, a very special guest.

This time around, we’re joined by Deonna Purrazzo, who we are overjoyed to report is alive and well, despite how things seemed from her run-ins with Asuka on NXT. Yes, of course, Ms. Purrazzo is thriving on the international independent scene, and is currently competing to become the first-ever Women of Honor Champion in ROH. We talk to her about WOH, NXT, being trained by Rip Rogers, and so much more!

But on the “year-end” front, we also run down our top matches and favorite moments of 2017, a year in which a shocking amount of good stuff and memorable moments happened. Join us, won’t you?

Make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.

