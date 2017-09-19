Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“I put on the inside of my ring, ’cause they said they wanted an inscription — I never really thought that they did that, you know? — ‘Work ethic equals dreams,’ exclamation point, DDP.” We sat down with exclamation point DDP in a hotel courtyard the day before his WWE Hall of Fame induction. True to character, Page gave most of the love to the people who came before him. “I would say without Dusty Rhodes there is no Diamond Dallas Page, but without Jake the Snake Roberts, there’s no three time world champion. Without the both of them, there’s no Hall of Famer.”

In 1990, Diamond Dallas Page was an extra, driving Rhythm and Blues to the ring in a pink Cadillac at WrestleMania VI. By the end of the decade, Page was a multiple-time World Heavyweight Champion. In 2017, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He was the longshot that shot his shot.

“This has been like I think the most cathartic thing I’ve ever put myself through, because there’s just so many things when you’re thinking about how you got, I mean the guy who drove the ’62 pink Cadillac to the ring, that wasn’t my gig. The car got the gig. I just happened to be the driver and the owner. So to come back 27 years later, WrestleMania 33, and be going to the Hall of Fame?”