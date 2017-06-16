Dolph Ziggler Will Now Get To Lose On ‘@midnight’ As Well

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
06.16.17

USA Network

Here’s the thing about Dolph Ziggler: he may not win a lot of matches (or ever really have anything important to do) (or ever wrestle an opponent fewer than six times in a row), but dammit, he gives his all and puts on the best show possible. Now, obviously, taking pride in this makes no sense from an imaginary “I fight in a world where winning is the only important thing for a living” perspective, but bless his heart, he keeps plugging away. What a scrappy guy!

Anyway, Dolph will now find a new way to try his best and lose next Wednesday, when he makes his first guest appearance as a contestant on Comedy Central’s @midnight, which is still plugging right along.

Dolph and his brother have been semi-fixtures of the Los Angeles comedy scene for years now, so it isn’t like this is coming out of nowhere. It’s arguably Dolph’s highest-profile comedy appearance to date, so good for him at sticking to a side gig and seeing his hard work pay off. No word on whether he’ll be flanked by any of the longtime outspoken wrestling fan comedians who are regulars on the show, like Ron Funches. But I mean … probably!

Rest assured that if Ziggler makes any jokes about wieners or butts, we’ll be here to tell you all about them on Thursday!

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGS@MIDNIGHTAt MidnightDOLPH ZIGGLERWWE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 15 hours ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 24 hours ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 3 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP