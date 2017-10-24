Dolph Ziggler Offered An Explanation For Why WWE Smackdown Invaded Raw

WWE.com

This week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a surprising ending. General Manager Kurt Angle was in the ring, ready to talk about Survivor Series, when he was interrupted by the majority of the Smackdown Live roster that was led by their Commissioner, Shane McMahon. Shane said “#UnderSiege” to Angle, and that led to the Smackdown roster beating up the majority of the Raw roster (with some exceptions).

While it was a different and exciting angle to some people, there are some logic holes when you do that because the Smackdown was a mix of faces and heels. There were faces like AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger, Becky Lynch and others there that were working with the heels like Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Natalya and others as if they were best buddies. Obviously we know that behind the scenes these people are friends (breaking news, I know!), but from the point of trying to telling a story on a wrestling show it can be confusing.

On Tuesday afternoon prior to this week’s Smackdown show, Ziggler took to Twitter to engage in a discussion with fans including a guy that mentioned Ziggler was working with Bobby Roode, even though they were feuding on television.