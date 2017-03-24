Trump Takes Credit For Kaepernick Not Getting Signed

Donald Trump Learned How To Throw A Punch From An Unexpected WWE Star

We already know a few things about Donald Trump’s history with WWE:

– He’s a Hall of Famer.
– He won a “Battle of the Billionaires” at WrestleMania 23
He thinks pro wrestling is real.

Incredibly, you can tie bullet points two and three together. The Actual President Of The United States’ appearance at Mania 23 required him to throw hands at blood rival Vince McMahon, and having (probably) never been in a fight in his life, Trump needed to learn how to throw a worked punch.

The Battle of the Billionaires featured a lot of people who can throw a punch: Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bobby Lashley, Umaga, and even Vince himself. But according to the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the job of teaching Trump how to punch went to Umaga’s manager, Armando Alejandro Estrada. And, if you remember the actual punches, he did a bad job.

The full quote:

