Every day Donald Trump seems to send out a tweet that causes controversy, but his tweet on Sunday morning about CNN stirred up a bit more reaction than usual. Trump fired off a tweet with a video of one of his many WWE appearances, specifically WrestleMania 23. The video had the CNN logo photoshopped over McMahon’s head as Trump tackled him and got plenty of people riled up about his continued attacks on CNN for being fake news.

There were plenty of reactions to Trump’s tweet, from anger to jokes, but there were few that found something respectful about it, aside from Jerry “The King” Lawler, that is. Lawler found it a point of pride that the President of the United States had tweeted out a video with his commentary on it.