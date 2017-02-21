Casting The Perfect Pro Wrestler To Star In Every Crime Drama

NBC/WWE

If there are two things I not-so-secretly and definitely not-as-ironically-as-I-pretend-to love, it’s pro wrestling and police procedurals. The first should be obvious given the site you’re on, but the second comes from a life long love of mystery television and Jerry Orbach. If it could fit without looking aesthetically awful, I would probably have POLICE PROCEDURALS tattooed in a heart somewhere on my body. 2017 has already seen two incidents of these very big parts of my world colliding.

First, David Otunga made an appearance as a gruff, jacked-up bouncer on Criminal Minds. Then. indie darling Colt Cabana landed a guest spot on Chicago PD as an affable homophobe, happy to hear that gay teen burned to death in his neighbourhood because he kissed another boy where he could see him once. Uh … spoiler.

While it’s a bit strange to have one fandom invade another, it opens the door for me to propose even more wrestler guest spots on cop shows. Now, I could take the easy road and cast the wrestling cops we know and love, but that seems too easy. Instead, after more thought than I’d care to admit, I’ve chosen a variety of pro wrestlers and dream cast them on the shows they’d be the best fit for. You’re all welcome to do the same in the comments, however please know ahead of time that my logic is infallible and I am right about these things always.