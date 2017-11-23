This Thanksgiving, Be Thankful For WWE’s Drew Gulak

11.23.17

It’s that time of year again: time for turkey and stuffing (or tofurkey and tofuffing, if you’re not into meat; we don’t judge here), and awkward family interactions. Time to take a couple days off to sit back and reflect on what you have, and what you’re thankful for.

If you happen to be a pro wrestling fan, there’s a whole lot to be thankful for this year. There’s all the great stuff that’s happening all over the world with independent wrestling and New Japan. There’s the mainstream goodness of stuff like “Nature Boy” and Ric Flair getting national acclaim. There’s the fact that Ric Flair is still with us and in fine health!

And in WWE, as much as all of us like to complain now and then, things are pretty dang good. There’s a lot of stuff to like and a lot of highlights in 2017 that we’ll look back on fondly. And there’s so much that happens in WWE on a weekly basis, that you’re forgiven if there are some things that managed to pass you by.

So on that note, let us talk about the wonder of 205 Live’s Drew Dulak. I believe the Gobbledy Gulaker’s plan for a better Thanksgiving is the perfect way to start this celebration.

