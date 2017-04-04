WWE Network

One of the bigger surprises of WrestleMania 33 weekend went down on Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. Just before the main event, a camera showed Drew Galloway sitting in the front row … or as he will soon once again be known, Drew McIntyre.

Galloway was signed to WWE developmental in 2006, and made his main roster debut as “The Chosen One” in 2009. He stuck around until 2014, when after a run as a member of 3MB, he was given his release by WWE. Since that time, he became one of the most in-demand and lauded independent wrestlers both in America and in Europe. He held a slew of titles on the indies, including being an EVOLVE Champion and two-time EVOLVE Tag Team Champion, in addition to holding basically every title in ICW and winning both the Impact Wrestling world title and Grand Championship.

But in the United States, Galloway’s home promotion was more or less EVOLVE, and that is where he will say farewell to the independent scene before starting back full-time with WWE on the NXT brand. At a double shot in New York on April 22 and 23, Galloway will wrestle his last two indie bookings. At EVOLVE 82 in Queens, he is set to challenge for a non-title match against EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr., and at EVOLVE 83 in Brooklyn, he’ll take on hottest thing going Matt Riddle in an I Quit Match.

Now that’s a hell of a way to take a curtain call.