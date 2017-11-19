Drew McIntyre Suffered A Serious Injury At NXT TakeOver: WarGames

#WWE NXT
11.19.17

Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames live special was possibly the most unpredictable and chaotic events in NXT history, and not just because the main event ended up being a surprisingly blood-soaked affair and a dangerous, compelling train wreck.

NXT crowned a new Women’s Champon in a four-way match for the vacant title, and Velveteen Dream and Aleister Black had an instant classic, but by far the biggest shock of the night came when Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Drew McIntyre clean as a whistle to become the new NXT Champion. Most fans had assumed Andrade’s recent (very effective) rehabilitation into a legitimate challenger was just a means of keeping McIntyre occupied until Adam Cole could challenge his for Drew’s title in January. We were wrong!

Unfortunately, McIntyre suffered a very serious injury during the finish of that match. One of the first to make an educated observation of when the injury occurred and what the injury might be was former WWE and TNA announcer Taz.

