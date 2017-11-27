Drew McIntyre’s Injury Will Keep Him Out Of Action Until 2018

NXT TakeOver: WarGames stole the show during Survivor Series weekend, and Drew McIntyre’s WWE NXT Championship match with Andrade “Cien” Almas contributed towards said show-stealing. Almas defeated McIntyre in somewhat-shocking fashion, and while the match served its purpose in crowning a new NXT Champion, the bigger story here was the biceps injury McIntyre suffered during the closing moments of the match.

Triple H confirmed that McIntyre suffered a serious injury in an interview after NXT TakeOver: WarGames went off the air, and while WWE has yet to confirm exactly what happened to McIntyre, ProWrestlingSheet is reporting that McIntyre suffered a torn biceps, which is what the injury looked like to all the internet doctors watching at home.

Not that McIntyre’s injury needed further confirmation, but the man himself tweeted about his injury on Monday afternoon, without revealing exactly what the injury is.

