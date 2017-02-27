ABC

At this point, it’s nearly impossible to have anything to do with Hollywood without inviting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and this year’s Oscars proved no exception. The sexiest man alive and highest-paid movie star in the world took some time out of filming his Paige wrestling biopic to stop by the 2017 Academy Awards as a presenter. We probably hoped for a bit more from him, though.

Johnson showed up just long enough to flash his billion-watt smile, flash his less-than-polished (but still ridiculously charming) singing chops, and introduce Moana’s nominee for Best Song, “How Far I’ll Go,” which was performed by everyone’s favorite everything, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Moana herself, Auli’i Cravalho.

But as Clickhole noted, host Jimmy Kimmel’s introduction of The Rock could have been a little more embarrassing for all involved.

Hulk Hogan just got up off his couch and is walking towards the Oscars after Kimmel said a wrestler would be on stage. #Oscars — ClickHole (@ClickHole) February 27, 2017

Johnson was an instant topic of conversation at Oscar parties across the country as soon as he popped up on the red carpet in a bright blue velvet tux, and charmed the pants off America as he shot the breeze with Michael Strahan.

YOU SHOULD HAVE KEPT THE BLUE TUX THE WHOLE TIME, ROCK. Sheesh. Usually I don’t have to give The Rock lessons in fashion. But sometimes I do. Call me, Rock.