We thought Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would hold out for a few days and not try to top all of the ways he completely owned 2016, but oh man we were wrong. Never one to shy away from expressing the love and appreciation he has for his family, the former WWE champion explained exactly why this particular Christmas gift for his father was so special:

Crazy story, my dad’s dad died when he was 13yrs old. That Christmas, my dad’s mom had her new boyfriend over for Christmas dinner. Her boyfriend got drunk and pissed on the turkey. My dad went outside, got a shovel, drew a line in the snow and said if you cross that line I’ll kill you. The drunk crossed it and my dad laid him cold as a block of ice. Cops were called. They told my dad’s mom that when her boyfriend regains consciousness, he’s gonna kill your son so one of them has got to go. In front of the entire family, my dad’s mom looked at him and said get out. He was 13yrs old and now homeless. That f*cked up true story happened in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1954. He needed the bare minimum then, just like does now. Over the years, I’ve moved him into a big home, got him trucks to drive (which he’ll literally drive into the ground until I get him something else ;). Hell, I’ll get him anything he wants, but the SOB just won’t ask.

Last year, the Rock used his Instagram in a similar way, showing his appreciation for his Uncle Tonga, better known as former professional wrestler and legendary badass Meng/Haku. Hey, what’s the point of being the highest paid actor in the world if you can’t give back to the ones who got you there?