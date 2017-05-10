The Rock Reboots ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’ ‘Home Alone,’ And More In A Hysterically Funny Video

The only certainty in 2017 is that if you put Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a movie it’s destined for success. That is why Johnson is Hollywood’s highest paid and most sought after actor, because he is box office gold in most any genre. The Rock has had recent success in children’s animated movies, comedies, and, his bread and butter, action flicks.

Everyone wants The Rock to star in their next film and he is happy to star in most anything. He has, per IMDb, 13 films he’s set to be in that will release in the next three years. While it might seem like The Rock answers the phone with “yes, I’ll do it,” 13 films is probably a small fraction of the offers he gets. As part of a massive profile done on Hollywood’s biggest star (and potential future President) by GQ, The Rock poked fun at his recent career turn as franchise savior (or rebooter).

In the video, The Rock talks to his “agent” (Tituss Burgess of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fame) about some possibilities for upcoming roles and imagines what he would look like starring in the fake sequels.