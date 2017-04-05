Is The Rock The Biggest Wrestling Star?

The Rock’s Under Armour Collection Is Finally Here

#WWE
04.05.17 2 hours ago

Under Armour

Today was another step forward for easily the world’s most famous Dwayne: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has officially announced his Project Rock collaboration with Under Armour, revealing a full line of training gear and shoes. This line has been in the works for quite some time, as the Rock signed a deal with Under Armour way back in 2015 (much to the chagrin of Nike), and the man gave his Instagram followers a sneak peek of the kicks last August. But now, they’re finally here! The Rock had this to say in a press release announcing the collaboration:

“I’ve been putting in the sweat for over a year to design and engineer the best in-class training gear with our partners at Under Armour; training in literally every single piece of our collaboration until it passes the test and I’m satisfied. Our New Project Rock Collection will make you feel more ambitious, hungry, powerful and motivated to achieve your goals than ever before, and most importantly, have fun in the process.”

(Oh man, I can’t wait to finally have fun in the gym, because to date, I have only felt miserable attempting to lift weights.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSDWAYNE JOHNSONDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONthe rockUNDER ARMOURWWE

First 100 Days

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 day ago
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 day ago
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 days ago 9 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 6 days ago 47 Comments
Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

03.30.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

03.24.17 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP