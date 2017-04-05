Under Armour

Today was another step forward for easily the world’s most famous Dwayne: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has officially announced his Project Rock collaboration with Under Armour, revealing a full line of training gear and shoes. This line has been in the works for quite some time, as the Rock signed a deal with Under Armour way back in 2015 (much to the chagrin of Nike), and the man gave his Instagram followers a sneak peek of the kicks last August. But now, they’re finally here! The Rock had this to say in a press release announcing the collaboration:

“I’ve been putting in the sweat for over a year to design and engineer the best in-class training gear with our partners at Under Armour; training in literally every single piece of our collaboration until it passes the test and I’m satisfied. Our New Project Rock Collection will make you feel more ambitious, hungry, powerful and motivated to achieve your goals than ever before, and most importantly, have fun in the process.”

(Oh man, I can’t wait to finally have fun in the gym, because to date, I have only felt miserable attempting to lift weights.)