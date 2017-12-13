Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Repeats That He Is ‘Seriously’ Considering A Run For President

#The Rock
12.13.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson can do just about anything, which means a presidential run is not only possible, it’s something he’s “seriously” considering.

Johnson appeared on Ellen with Kevin Hart to promote their new Jumanji movie and the subject of his potential presidential run came up. It started with a heartfelt endorsement of Johnson by Hart, who earnestly spoke of Johnson’s own heart and the good he could do as president.

“I think the world that we’re living in today, you’re seeing the real effect the genuine people like Dwayne have,” Hart said. “And the one thing about him is he’s very serious when it comes to spreading that love, that laughter and just the upsetting of live in a positive level. And if he were to put himself in that position he would get my support wholeheartedly. Unless it comes to my financial dollar, then we’d have to talk.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock
TAGSDwyane "The Rock" Johnsonellen degeneresthe rock

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 3 hours ago 3 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 4 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 6 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 7 hours ago
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 7 hours ago 4 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 7 hours ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP