Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson can do just about anything, which means a presidential run is not only possible, it’s something he’s “seriously” considering.

Johnson appeared on Ellen with Kevin Hart to promote their new Jumanji movie and the subject of his potential presidential run came up. It started with a heartfelt endorsement of Johnson by Hart, who earnestly spoke of Johnson’s own heart and the good he could do as president.

“I think the world that we’re living in today, you’re seeing the real effect the genuine people like Dwayne have,” Hart said. “And the one thing about him is he’s very serious when it comes to spreading that love, that laughter and just the upsetting of live in a positive level. And if he were to put himself in that position he would get my support wholeheartedly. Unless it comes to my financial dollar, then we’d have to talk.”