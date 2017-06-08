Edge And Christian Weighed In On The Jinder Mahal WWE Championship Run

WWE Network

Jinder Mahal has spent the past several months getting a new look, a new entrance, a new purpose, a new attitude … oh, and becoming the new WWE Champion. But you knew all that, because we’re your one-stop shop for hot Jinder news. We turn the Mahal news hose on so often, you might even say we’re Jinder-fluid.

ANYWAY, Mahal’s title reign has had very, very few detractors among the industry insiders, veterans, and know-it-alls (knows-it-all?) who have weighed in thus far, and legendary non-brothers Edge and Christian will not be bucking that trend. On a recent episode of their podcast, they discussed Mahal as WWE Champion, and they give both Jinder and the company top marks for how it’s been handled. (Transcript via Wrestling Inc.)

CHRISTIAN: “I think it’s good. I think it’s a good surprise. I mean, I like it when there’s… it’s hard to shock people, especially when people want to know, like, spoilers and stuff like that. People seem to want to know stuff that’s going to happen before it happens sometimes instead of just enjoying it and following the ride and just seeing where it takes you. So it just was legitimately one of those ones where you didn’t know which way they were going to go on it and I like it. I think it’s different and I think it’s one of those ones too, even speaking from personal experience, that you sometimes you’ve just got to throw that person in that spot and see if they can sink or swim, if they have it in them to step up and be believable in that spot.” EDGE: “Put the person in the situation and see how they do. Jinder’s a good dude. He’s a nice guy and the only way to prove and get to that next level is to be given a shot. Now, people always complain they want something different, they want something new, and when it happens, they complain about what is different and new. Now, these are broad paint strokes, but it generally seems to be the case where Kevin Owens becomes champion and they complain about how he’s used as champion. But you were complaining he wasn’t champion. Now he’s champion, you want to complain about how he’s used as champion? I get it. You’re passionate about the product. I’m passionate about it too, but I like to let things play out, having been in the industry. From being inside the industry, I understand you need patience to see things play out. And that’s what I would advise all of the folks who might be worked up about this. Let’s see how it plays out. I think he’s going to do good. I think he’s going to step up. And guess what. If he doesn’t, it’s not going to happen for long.”

It’s so weird to say, but it really does seem like every week, the Mahal reign gets a little more impressive and a little more well-done. Apart from flipping the switch from “job guy” to “world champ” in the span of less than a month, I think it’s getting easier and easier to get behind the new status quo over on Smackdown Live.

And I mean come on, nobody needed the 13th Randy Orton title reign to be any longer. We’re set.