Emma Has Been Released By WWE

Shocking news out of WWE on Sunday morning, as WWE Superstar Emma has officially been released by the company. The release was announced by WWE.com, with scant other info available beyond the standard best of luck on her future endeavors.

Emma had just appeared on WWE’s TLC pay-per-view and on the following night’s episode of Raw this past week, losing to Asuka in Asuka’s debut and then losing a rematch the following night.

The longtime cult favorite first came to WWE fans’ attention through her work in NXT across two stints, first as an uncoordinated bad dancer who loved bubbles, and then as a truly evil and macabre version of her former self who was tormented by her first failed main roster stint, where she was paired with Santino Marella and wore a pink sock on her hand.

