There’s Yet Another Report Of Enzo Amore Having Backstage Heat At WWE

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.
Following stories that WWE Superstar Enzo Amore was almost cut from NXT back in the day, was impossible to coach, had backstage heat that got him kicked off a bus, had backstage heat for an embarrassing interaction with a stripper, had backstage heat at SummerSlam and “believes his own bullshit”, it turns out that Enzo — get this — may have even more backstage heat. Is that his gimmick at this point? Pretty soon he’s gonna be getting dressed in a rotisserie oven.
The latest reports come from Wrestling Observer Live and explain that Amore’s latest problem is bragging about his life in Los Angeles when he’s not on the road.
If you follow him on social media, you may have seen his Instagram post about paying $10,000 to be live for Mayweather vs. McGregor. Bonus points for posting the barcode for his tickets and everything!
Should fire him. He has no upside.
Which is probably why he doesn’t care if he has heat.
He could ask for his release, but then he’d lose the platform. So if he keeps going into business for himself, he’ll have a jumping off point for when his future endeavors eventually come. Which, based on the way the on-screen character isn’t going, might not be too far away. The only thing saving him is probably his merch sales.
I mean… He’s the best talker they have. He sold a crap ton of merch… Maybe some upside?
He’s basically Jimmy Hart with a Brooklyn accent less self awareness.
Damn Josh, that Jimmy Hart parallel is spot on. The only difference is that Jonny worked to get OTHER guys over. Enzo seems all about himself.
Well, it could be worse. At least he’s not getting the heat Sexy Star is getting…
I’m sorry, I don’t see why anybody should be upset about this particular story. Clutch your pearls bitches
No one seems to be upset about it.