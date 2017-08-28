There’s Yet Another Report Of Enzo Amore Having Backstage Heat At WWE

WWE Network

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

Following stories that WWE Superstar Enzo Amore was almost cut from NXT back in the day, was impossible to coach, had backstage heat that got him kicked off a bus, had backstage heat for an embarrassing interaction with a stripper, had backstage heat at SummerSlam and “believes his own bullshit”, it turns out that Enzo — get this — may have even more backstage heat. Is that his gimmick at this point? Pretty soon he’s gonna be getting dressed in a rotisserie oven.

The latest reports come from Wrestling Observer Live and explain that Amore’s latest problem is bragging about his life in Los Angeles when he’s not on the road.

If you follow him on social media, you may have seen his Instagram post about paying $10,000 to be live for Mayweather vs. McGregor. Bonus points for posting the barcode for his tickets and everything!