An Unexpected Injury Ended Enzo Amore’s Championship Defense On Raw

USA Network

Last week, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was unable to defend his title against Cedric Alexander as scheduled, due to a bout with the flu. He was also pulled from the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge as a result of his illness and replaced by Apollo Crews. But on Monday night, he was finally back in action, and Alexander finally got that title match against Amore that he had earned.

Unfortunately, the Zo Train went off the rails once again, in a couple of extremely unexpected ways. Things first went awry in the match when Amore caught a kick flush to the eye, which legitimately busted him open and looked very ugly.

After that, a dive to the floor from Alexander buckled Amore’s leg and ankle, and Amore opted not to make it back into the ring at the referee’s count of 10. Thus, Alexander won the match by count-out, but Amore retained his title due to the storied champion’s advantage.