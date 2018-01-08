It was no big secret that Neville was the glue holding WWE’s cruiserweight division together for much of 2017. His King Of The Cruiserweights gimmick brought more attention to 205 Live than ever before, and his feuds with Austin Aries and Akira Tozawa were highlights of the year.

Sadly, Neville wasn’t happy with how he was being used, and in October 2017, the two-time cruiserweight champion asked for his release. Keep in mind, he wasn’t actually released; as of November, he was still employed by WWE, just not being used for anything.

As the man formerly called PAC sits and waits for his phone to ring, he’s earned support from the likes of Steve Austin and Chris Jericho — and now we can add another name to that list, in current cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore.