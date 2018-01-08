Enzo Amore Would Love To Have One More Feud With Neville

#WWE
01.08.18 3 hours ago 2 Comments

It was no big secret that Neville was the glue holding WWE’s cruiserweight division together for much of 2017. His King Of The Cruiserweights gimmick brought more attention to 205 Live than ever before, and his feuds with Austin Aries and Akira Tozawa were highlights of the year.

Sadly, Neville wasn’t happy with how he was being used, and in October 2017, the two-time cruiserweight champion asked for his release. Keep in mind, he wasn’t actually released; as of November, he was still employed by WWE, just not being used for anything.

As the man formerly called PAC sits and waits for his phone to ring, he’s earned support from the likes of Steve Austin and Chris Jericho — and now we can add another name to that list, in current cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSENZO AMORENEVILLEWWEWWE 205 Live

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP