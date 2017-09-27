Rejoice In The Fact That This Enzo Amore Cruiserweight Replica Belt Isn’t Actually Real

#WWE
09.27.17 28 mins ago

WWE.com

Enzo Amore is your new cruiserweight champion and nobody is happy about it. Everyone on 205 Live is upset and everyone who watches 205 Live is upset. Apparently more people are watching 205 Live than ever before (according to Forbes), and they are all probably upset, too.

That Enzo Stock (ticker symbol: HOWUDOIN) we all purchased the Monday night after WrestleMania last year may be plummeting faster than any wrestler’s stock since … Tyson Tomko?

The only good thing about the reign so far is the conga line of cruiserweights (led by Braun Strowman, the contrast to all cruiserweights) annihilating “Jersey’s Finest.”

Trust me, it gets better each time you watch it:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSENZO AMOREWWEwwe cruiserweight championship

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP