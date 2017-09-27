WWE.com

Enzo Amore is your new cruiserweight champion and nobody is happy about it. Everyone on 205 Live is upset and everyone who watches 205 Live is upset. Apparently more people are watching 205 Live than ever before (according to Forbes), and they are all probably upset, too.

That Enzo Stock (ticker symbol: HOWUDOIN) we all purchased the Monday night after WrestleMania last year may be plummeting faster than any wrestler’s stock since … Tyson Tomko?

The only good thing about the reign so far is the conga line of cruiserweights (led by Braun Strowman, the contrast to all cruiserweights) annihilating “Jersey’s Finest.”

Trust me, it gets better each time you watch it: