Enzo Amore Is Reportedly Still Not Allowed In WWE’s Locker Room

The last few months have seen several stories about Enzo Amore behaving badly in WWE. It started back in July when there were first reports of Enzo getting kicked off a WWE tour bus in Europe, former WWE star said that Enzo believes his own bulls**t, Enzo got in trouble for bringing “questionable guests” into the locker room, and Enzo bragging about going to the Mayweather/McGregor fight wasn’t received well either. Frankly, it’s tough to keep up with all of it, and we’re the ones that are here to cover it.

There have also been stories about Enzo getting kicked out of the locker room by the Raw wrestlers. Apparently, he is still not a part of the WWE locker room. The source for this bit of information is the WrestlingVotes Twitter account, which has gained notoriety in recent weeks for being the outlet that broke the story about Neville leaving WWE, as well as Nia Jax taking a leave of absence. Here’s what the tweet said.