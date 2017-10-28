Youtube/TMZ

The current two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is no stranger to controversy. It seems like every week we are writing some story about Enzo saying or doing something to piss somebody off. Does he have heat? Who knows? The reality is that WWE just put the Cruiserweight Title on him last Sunday at TLC, so clearly management doesn’t hate the guy as much as some of his peers might.

Enzo’s a star in WWE because he’s a great talker and he was also running his mouth last night outside of Poppy (from Seinfeld?) in Los Angeles. The TMZ cameras caught up to him as he bragged about being Cruiserweight Champion. How did it feel to hold that title?

“Being a champion, you wake up in the morning and you piss excellence.”

Good to know! Enzo went on to make some football references, saying he’s scoring touchdowns.