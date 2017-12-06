A huge, framed photo of Tupac Shakur. A clock made out of sneakers. A red pool table. Multiple flatscreen TVs in the same room. Mannequins wearing his own gear. A working lightsaber. Basically, everything at Enzo Amore’s house is exactly what you’d expect, right down to the complete lack of a coherent design aestheti,c or even the most basic semblance of good taste.
All of this was revealed in a spectacularly bizarre Instagram video, in which the WWE Cruiserweight Champion hangs out with his Zo Train (and a few others) in his rather cluttered living space.
#TheZoTrain 🌞🏔🏡⛰🚂🏔🌝 made a pit-stop at my place #TheBadaBoomBoomRoom on the west side & I showed them some #CaliforniaLove …. 💪🏻@tonynese 🎱 shoots pool like Tom Cruise in the color money 💰 … dwai! @ariyadaivari 😏, @noamdar ur savage af…. but @drewgulak ….. suttin’ wrong witchu dog 😒…. #205Live #TheZoShow #RealestChamp & #TheZoTrain in the #TheBadaBoomBoomRoom #HowYouDoin!? … good… #iGotTheSauce me #MusclesMarinara & da boys at the cribbo eatin 🍕 … #SAWFT!
Totally thought Daivari was saying “fuck coupons” for a second. Also an apt name depending on what business trip you’re on.
He might as well call them “Monopoly Money” because that’s exactly what they look like.
“The G-Force is strong with this one!”
No, Enzo, there is NOTHING wrong with Drew Gulak.
Drew Gulak is a treasure. I am so glad he’s been allowed to show his goofy personality, and even if it’s a work, he nails it so damned well that you gotta love him.
Of course ‘Zo has Sinatra’s mugshot hanging on the wall! The original Realist Guy in the Room! It’s required decor for any self respecting Jersey Boy.