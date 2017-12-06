Instagram

A huge, framed photo of Tupac Shakur. A clock made out of sneakers. A red pool table. Multiple flatscreen TVs in the same room. Mannequins wearing his own gear. A working lightsaber. Basically, everything at Enzo Amore’s house is exactly what you’d expect, right down to the complete lack of a coherent design aestheti,c or even the most basic semblance of good taste.

All of this was revealed in a spectacularly bizarre Instagram video, in which the WWE Cruiserweight Champion hangs out with his Zo Train (and a few others) in his rather cluttered living space.