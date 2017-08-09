Eric Bischoff Shared His Opinion On WWE Cutting Pyro To Save Money

#WWE
08.09.17 49 mins ago

Youtube

One of the hottest topics among WWE fans in the last month has been about the budget cuts that are currently happening in the company. As we have mentioned in the past, there could be some serious spending cuts in the near future. One of the things that WWE has stopped doing at television tapings and even pay-per-views is that they no longer use pyro (or fireworks) at their events.

Using pyro at an event isn’t something that WWE always did, but in the last 20 years it certainly became part of the show whether it was a way to fire up the crowd at the start of the show, for a wrestler’s entrance (think of Edge for example) or when Kane would set the ring posts “on fire” every time he would enter a ring.

A lot of people have chimed in on the topic and recently, former WCW President and WWE talent Eric Bischoff chimed in on his podcast (thanks to Wrestlezone for the transcript):

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSERIC BISCHOFFNITRORAWWCWWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP