Eva Marie Has Officially Parted Ways With WWE

Some days, it is very hard to have to bring you the news. This is one of those days. It should be no secret to regular With Spandex readers that we very much love Total Divas around these parts, and by extension, we very very very much love Eva Marie, her loving husband Jonathan, and Jonathan’s deep-V shirts, which contain the deepest Vs known to man.

We first got wind of Eva Marie and WWE being done with each other way back in March, but as the reports indicated at the time, her contract lasted until August. She hadn’t appeared on non-TD WWE television since last August, when she was suspended for a Wellness Policy violation. She took additional time off to film a movie with Nicolas Cage, and then … just kept taking time off. Her suspension (and Paige’s suspensions) resulted in a very strange sixth season of Total Divas, where Eva made the most anticlimactic and awkward reality show exit of all time.