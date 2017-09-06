These Are The Final 47 Playable Superstars Announced For ‘WWE 2K18’

Youtube

The largest roster in WWE video game history will be a part of WWE 2K18, which will be released on October 17. Over the last month, the names have been announced featuring current male superstars, female superstars, tag teams and legends including dozens of WWE Hall of Famers.

In case you missed our previous updates, we started off with 47 names, then we revealed another 37 names and last week there were 41 names announced including two time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

In this final update, courtesy of our friends at IGN, these are the final 47 playable superstars that you can use in WWE 2K18. Add up those four numbers and it gives you 172 different superstars you can use to play WWE 2k18. What does that mean? It means WWE’s roster is huge right now.

I know what you’re asking: Is Typhoon in the game for the second year in a row? Okay, so nobody is asking that, but I can confirm that he is. Here are the names announced in this final update.