WCW’s Fingerpoke Of Doom Happened 19 Years Ago Today, Brother

While we bask in the greatness of another New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom event, let’s not forget one of the worst January 4 dome shows of all time: WCW Monday Nitro, live from the Georgia Dome back in 1999. That’s the one where Tony Schiavone spoils Mankind’s WWF Championship win on Raw, most of the audience switched over to see it, and Kevin Nash lost the WCW World Heavyweight Championship to Hollywood Hogan via one (1) poke to the chest.

If you haven’t seen it before, bless your heart, relive the magic here: