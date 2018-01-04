WCW’s Fingerpoke Of Doom Happened 19 Years Ago Today, Brother

#Hulk Hogan
01.04.18 2 hours ago 7 Comments

WWE Network

While we bask in the greatness of another New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom event, let’s not forget one of the worst January 4 dome shows of all time: WCW Monday Nitro, live from the Georgia Dome back in 1999. That’s the one where Tony Schiavone spoils Mankind’s WWF Championship win on Raw, most of the audience switched over to see it, and Kevin Nash lost the WCW World Heavyweight Championship to Hollywood Hogan via one (1) poke to the chest.

If you haven’t seen it before, bless your heart, relive the magic here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hulk Hogan
TAGSFINGERPOKE OF DOOMHULK HOGANKEVIN NASHWCWWCW MONDAY NITRO

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 day ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP