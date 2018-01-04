WCW’s Fingerpoke Of Doom Happened 19 Years Ago Today, Brother

While we bask in the greatness of another New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom event, let’s not forget one of the worst January 4 dome shows of all time: WCW Monday Nitro, live from the Georgia Dome back in 1999. That’s the one where Tony Schiavone spoils Mankind’s WWF Championship win on Raw, most of the audience switched over to see it, and Kevin Nash lost the WCW World Heavyweight Championship to Hollywood Hogan via one (1) poke to the chest.
If you haven’t seen it before, bless your heart, relive the magic here:
It still blows my mind that the fingerpoke of doom and the mankind win were the same night.
Big Poppa Pump is the shortest of those four wrestlers… for some reason I thought it would be Hall.
maybe Steiner thought Human Growth Hormone would make him grow taller and that’s how he got so pumped up
This may be a completely off-basis thought but I think we remember soooo many bad WCW moments like this because there was always a potential for something great and we feel like “How did they mess that up soooo bad?” and we don’t remember too many truly awful WWE moments. WWE moments are just bad sometimes but even ghost tractor doesn’t measure up to this, is it maybe because WWE never comes close to creating great moments any more, so we’re never truly let down or remember any huge misses cause they never really swing for the fences? What was the last truly great WWE moment? Daniel Bryan at WM30? They always play it safe and even tried to stay away from the Yes Movement in its infancy.
TL;DR – at least WCW took chances, WWE never fails spectacularly because they never try to succeed spectacularly
In regards to WWE ruining something fresh and exciting see: Nexus, The
That’s tough because I feel like all WWE does it try to create moments and that the only real moments get judged on how organic they are or how nostalgic they are/become. A prime example is the shield reunion and Kurt angle returning. The shield reuniting is manufactured and felt cheap. Angle getting in there felt like it should have been a moment.
I think that fan in the middle of the screen at the :50 mark in the video sums this whole thing up quite nicely