Finn Bálor May Not Be Bringing The Demon To Brooklyn At SummerSlam

Finn Bálor will face Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam in Brooklyn on August 20th. While it’s not the main event of the show and the feud is really just average at best at this point, there are rumblings that Bálor may bring out “The Demon” look he has used in the past.

However, in a recent interview with IGN, Bálor made it seem like “The Demon” (or as WWE called it last year on Raw repeatedly, “The Demon King”) look won’t be appearing at SummerSlam.