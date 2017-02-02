This year’s Royal Rumble match featured the fewest surprises in maybe a decade, but that didn’t mean it was bad. WWE just wanted to save some of its surprises for Monday, is all. Or maybe even later. One of the names that everyone was hoping would pop up at the Rumble, however, was Finn Bálor, who has been out of action since injuring his shoulder at SummerSlam.
Bálor, who is never content to NOT incessantly tease people that he MIGHT be at a place or MIGHT be doing certain things, played up the possibility of a surprise return leading into the Royal Rumble, but in official interviews, he always stuck to his talking point: his target comeback date is WrestleMania.
So as much as everyone wanted Bálor to show up, the likelihood of that happening was always pretty close to zero. Dave Meltzer confirmed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that while Bálor was backstage this weekend and was evaluated by WWE doctors, he was not cleared to compete just yet. He’s still progressing nicely, and — will you look at that — is expected to be ready to go in time for WrestleMania.
So hang in there just a little bit longer, fans of ancient Irish demons and/or Lego-collecting nice boys. We’ll probably get a Finn Bálor match at WrestleMania. Or at the very least, it won’t be much longer now.
Balor vs Trips? It’s a distinct possibility now…
it’s a Rollins replacement that makes sense and is an interesting matchup, even if that means we get another Balor vs. Joe match beforehand
If you can’t do it with Rollins, Balor is about the best alternate choice. I’d be interested in seeing it.
They don’t have much to work with on Finn’s side of the feud though. Seth “cost” him his title reign, and was a heel when Finn went out. Any suggestions?
“Any suggestions?”… uh, just one.
RAW stole Undertaker from Smackdown, so send Finn over there to feud with Styles.
Like smelling your fingers after you get them sticky, it’s the RIGHT thing to do!
As much as I’d like to see Balor on the Mania card, I think it’s best to save his return for the Monday after Mania. It’s the biggest Raw of the year and essentially the start of the new season for WWE. Balor returning on the Raw after Wrestlemania to lay claim to the universal championship, that he never actually lost, from whomever emerges from Mania with the belt is a great season premier. If his targeted return is around Wrestlemania there’s a good chance Finn wont have much time to shake off any ring rust he is likely to have, after being out for such a long time.
Trying to insert him into the current storylines could also prove to be awkward. Rollins is the one, who injured his shoulder, why would Balor step in to replace him in a feud he has no real part in? He does have heat with Joe, but where does that leave HHH in a Mania match? A feud with Owens for the universal title makes a lot of sense, but there’s no way Owens/Jericho isn’t going to be on the Mania card. After Mania, Jericho goes on the Road with Fozzy and Kevin Owens’ dance card becomes clear and a feud with Balor, especially if Owens still has the universal championship, makes perfect sense.
It’s not like this year’s Mania lacks star power and has a bunch of holes on the line up. Balor isn’t necessary to drum up interest, but Balor returning to start the new season after all the part timers disappear after Mania, makes perfect sense.