You Can Binge Watch TNA And Ring Of Honor PPVs For Free This Week

There are a whole bunch of streaming services where you can watch professional wrestling for the moment, so no one would look at you funny if you couldn’t remember all of them off the top of your head. In addition to WWE Network and New Japan World, there’s FloSlam and the Highspots Network, in addition to promotion-specific stuff like CHIKARAtopia.

Well, some of you might use Fite TV, which is an app where you can watch a huge cross-section of stuff like independent promotions, as well as WWNLive programming and even companies like TNA and Ring of Honor. As part of a bid to increase their visibility and get fans to check them out, Fite TV is opening up their entire library for free for 24 hours this week, beginning on Thursday morning. That means you can watch all of the 2016 pay-per-views from ROH and TNA, plus anything else you might like to watch … and they have a very deep library of extremely varied content from pro wrestling to mixed martial arts and boxing.

So basically, if you don’t have anything better to do on Thursday, you can dive right in and watch a whole mess of fighting for free. Sounds like a definite plan to me. [prepares auxiliary sweatpants in the event primary sweatpants fail]

The official press release:

One year has passed and what a year it was! When we at FITE set out to change the way you watch fighting sports we had no way of knowing that the worldwide crowd of fans would grow so big. We have more than 200 partners, over 300,000 registered users and they are growing by the minute. This is why we want to include each and every one of you in the celebration. Over the last year we have given you wrestling, boxing, MMA and more at the tip of your fingers. We have streamed 300+ live shows, given you the chance to watch programs and documentaries, interviews and vlogs, yoga and weekly shows. All of them are our present to you. For a day only, every PPV, movie, workout or show is FREE. Starting at 8am ET on the 9th of February you will have 24 hours to feast on fights like never before. This is how we celebrate together. This is how we say our thanks for the best present we have received – our fans.

Thursday morning, head right to Fite’s website, or download the app on the Apple or Android stores. It’s a free app download, so there’s not a single part of this that’s going to cost you cheapskates any money. Don’t say we never did anything for you. Well … I guess actually Fite TV is doing this, so we’re not really doing anything for you. Okay, okay. Calm down, you jackals.