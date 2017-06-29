YouTube

We are scant days from New Japan’s first two standalone United States shows ever, the G1 Special in Long Beach. These shows will not only crown the first-ever IWGP United States Champion, but will serve as the official-unofficial kickoff for the 27th annual G1 Climax tournament, the most prestigious singles heavyweight tournament in the universe.

We already know the full field of competitors in the tournament, and in which blocks they’ll be fighting. But now NJPW has released the entire big damn schedule of matches. And it is a BIG damn schedule of matches, so get ready for scrolling! The tournament begins on July 17 and runs all the way through the finals on August 13.