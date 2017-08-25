With the Game of Thrones season seven finale on deck for this Sunday, now is the time for some crossover content worthy of the pro wrestling world. We here at With Spandex have recruited the extremely impressive abilities of the leading Fire Pro Wrestling community character creator Locustar to bring the best fighters in Westeros together to work an 8-man landmine deathmatch tournament.

Here’s the tournament lineup. The Cleganebowl is possible, but we added some key rematches to the first round just so we can get those out of the way. We deliver the fights people want to see here.