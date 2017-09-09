Global Force Wrestling Insists It Won’t Sell Its Tape Library To WWE

TNA

Back when TNA/Impact Wrestling was on the selling block, rumors ran rampant that the company might get bought up by WWE. The predominant thinking at the time was that if WWE were to be the buyer, it would pick and choose from the talent roster, shut the company down, and basically just scoop up the very deep tape library and archive and put all that content on WWE Network.

In fact, there were some strong rumors and reports to suggest that WWE was only interested in purchasing the tape library. And one of the frontrunners to buy Impact, Billy Corgan, was reportedly considering selling the archive off to WWE and using the roster and infrastructure of the company to rebrand as an all-new entity that would be free of any TNA stigma.

It all turned out to be a moot point, of course, when Anthem Sports bought out Dixie Carter and took control of Impact, which is now Global Force Wrestling. There were a lot of bumps along the way, beginning with litigation involving Corgan, and running all the way up through this week, when Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett took an indefinite leave of absence.