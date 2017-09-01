Global Force Wrestling Decided It’s A Good Idea To Launch A Network

Youtube

Global Force Wrestling has gone through a lot of changes this year after Anthem Sports & Entertainment bought the company, Jeff Jarrett went from consultant to running the former Total Nonstop Action program again and then they merged with Jarrett’s GFW project because they were smart enough to ditch the TNA letters. Don’t forget the “Broken” issues with the Hardys that never seem to go away.

What’s next for GFW? They’re going into the business of having their own network … sort of.

During last night’s edition of Impact Wrestling, announcer Jeremy Borash (who has been with the company since day one) mentioned that later in September, GFW will be launching the Global Wrestling Network on IOS, Android and GlobalWrestlingNetwork.com. It will have free episodes of Impact from the company’s 15 year history as part of a back catalog. What hasn’t been confirmed is is the price of the GWN venture and what other content they might have. It will likely be an internet only venture rather than trying to make it a television channel.

I should point out also that GFW/TNA Impact Wrestling has had a TNAWrestling Plus channel on Youtube for years that has a lot of PPVs and specials about specific talents on it. I doubt most fans even know about it because the company barely promoted it, but it’s still out there.