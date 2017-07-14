Jackie Tohn Talks To Us About ‘GLOW,’ Gilda Radner, And Her Bizarre Music Video

#GLOW
Senior Editor, Sports
07.14.17 3 Comments

Netflix

Netflix’s GLOW is already a critical and pop cultural hit, and pretty much every cast member seems poised to break out in a big way as a result of this amazingly well-crafted series. One of the most notable characters in the first few episodes of the series is Melrose, played by Jackie Tohn and seemingly modeled quite a bit after original G.L.O.W. Girl Hollywood.

Tohn is a former American Idol contestant and has some other huge projects lined up following GLOW. We got a chance to talk to her and pick her brain about the show, her first music video, and whether Melrose will play the keyboard in season two.

[RELATED: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT G.L.O.W.]

With Spandex: I wanted to know, first question, obvious question, did you watch the original G.L.O.W. while you were growing up?

Jackie Tohn: I think … I’m not 100 percent certain of the year … What year did the original G.L.O.W. come out? I was trying to look it up and I don’t see it on the clipboard.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GLOW
TAGSGLOWGORGEOUS LADIES OF WRESTLINGJACKIE TOHN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 8 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP