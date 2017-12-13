Netflix

We all love the Netflix women’s wrestling comedy GLOW, of course. While we wait for Season 2, which is coming in 2018, and think about what we want to see in it, exciting news has broken regarding the upcoming awards season. Although GLOW only received one Golden Globe nomination, it’s up for four Screen Actors Guild awards, which means it’s tied with fellow Netflix hit Stranger Things and HBO drama Big Little Lies for the most nominations.

Alison Brie, who plays struggling actress turned wrestler Ruth Wilder, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, which is also the show’s sole Golden Globe nomination. Mark Maron, a standout as sleazy director Sam Sylvia, is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

GLOW is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, which is a cool category the SAG awards have to honor groups of performers who work especially well together. Another female-centric Netflix comedy, Orange is the New Black, has won in that category for the last three years, but with Brie, Maron, Betty Gilpin, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Jackie Tohn and so many other memorable performances, GLOW‘s chances seem pretty good.

The show is also nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series, and in fact are the only comedy in that category, which is the thing about being a comedy with wrestling in it.

Obviously we at With Spandex will be cheering for GLOW and its superstars to make their opponents tap, win all four of these Fatal Five-Way matchups, and bring home all the belts statuettes.