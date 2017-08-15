What We Want To See Happen In Season 2 Of Netflix’s ‘GLOW’

Netflix

We here at With Spandex are nothing if not massive fans of Netflix’s GLOW. We sang its praises to the heavens, but even before it aired, we knew we were going to love it, just based on the creative team and talent involved. And we were right! Now that there will officially be a season two, we’re already daydreaming about the endless possibilities, and about getting to see more of the characters we’re already deeply in love with.

So let’s bring that daydreaming to life (sort of), and treat you all to our extensive wishlist of the things we’d most like to see in GLOW‘s second season.

The Rise Of The GLOW TV Show, Within The GLOW TV Show

Season one of GLOW ended with the characters preparing to watch the series premiere of G.L.O.W.. It was pretty meta, but now that we’ve got a confirmed second season, it’s time to take the girls out of the gym and auditions and position them as sudden pop culture stars. It should be fun to watch them put the shows together, especially the Hee-haw-esque pun segments that came between the matches.

And maybe a move to Las Vegas is coming up soon? Or should we save that for season 3?