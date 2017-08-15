What We Want To See Happen In Season 2 Of Netflix’s ‘GLOW’

#GLOW #Netflix
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.15.17 2 Comments

Netflix

We here at With Spandex are nothing if not massive fans of Netflix’s GLOW. We sang its praises to the heavens, but even before it aired, we knew we were going to love it, just based on the creative team and talent involved. And we were right! Now that there will officially be a season two, we’re already daydreaming about the endless possibilities, and about getting to see more of the characters we’re already deeply in love with.

So let’s bring that daydreaming to life (sort of), and treat you all to our extensive wishlist of the things we’d most like to see in GLOW‘s second season.

The Rise Of The GLOW TV Show, Within The GLOW TV Show

Season one of GLOW ended with the characters preparing to watch the series premiere of G.L.O.W.. It was pretty meta, but now that we’ve got a confirmed second season, it’s time to take the girls out of the gym and auditions and position them as sudden pop culture stars. It should be fun to watch them put the shows together, especially the Hee-haw-esque pun segments that came between the matches.

And maybe a move to Las Vegas is coming up soon? Or should we save that for season 3?

Around The Web

TOPICS#GLOW#Netflix
TAGSGLOWNETFLIX

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP