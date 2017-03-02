At 50 years old, Bill Goldberg is in incredible shape. Not just for his age, but pretty much for anybody. While we’re kicking back with our burrito bowls and secret midnight snacks, Goldberg is getting shredded ahead of his upcoming WrestleMania appearance. While it’s not as completely insane as The Rock’s daily caloric intake, it still requires more eggs than most people could (or should) consume in a sitting.

Well, the first breakfast I had today, I had six servings of oatmeal, 20 blueberries, and a couple tablespoons of honey on it. Then I trained. Afterwards, I had twelve eggs with two yolks, six pieces of bacon, four pieces of gluten-free toast with avocado. Then a shake. After that I had two gluten-free pizzas with loads and loads of hamburger meat for protein on top of it. Then another shake. My son and I are about to go to Muay Thai, but on the way we’re going to have some pho. Some soup and noodles, some shrimp. — via GQ

He goes on to explain to GQ that he’ll go for a second helping of pho post-training, then at least 2-3 more meals for the day. While I’m all-in on eating pho multiple times a day, all of that plus at least six nutritional shakes would leave me ending up like the obese shut-in from SE7EN no matter how hard I trained. Luckily, for us regular schmucks, Goldberg shared his four basic rules for eating well.

1. “I try to drink as much water as humanly possible each and every day. A gallon to a gallon-and-a-half of water.

2. “I try not to eat past dark.

3. “I don’t drink soft drinks. Period. End of story. Diet, any of that crap, none of it. Period. I don’t drink any of it.”

4. “…just understand that 75 percent of what you look like is predicated by what you put in your mouth. At the end of the day, do it for yourself, do it for the people you love, and you’ll feel a hell of a lot better each morning when you wake up if you eat better and you train.

Seems easy enough. WrestleMania, here I come!