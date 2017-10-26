YouTube

Goldust is one of the most controversial characters in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. If you watch WWE in 2017 you wouldn’t have any idea about that, but if you watched Goldust in his prime in the mid-1990s, then you know Dustin Rhodes/Runnels pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable as much as anybody.

On the latest edition of the Edge & Christian Podcast, which is fast becoming my favorite wrestling podcast, the buddy duo welcomed Goldust to the show to talk about his career. During the discussion, Goldust talked about how he thought that his character helped spark the Attitude Era in the late 1990s in WWE. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.