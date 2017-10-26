Goldust Believes His Character Was What Really Started The Attitude Era

#WWE
10.26.17 1 hour ago

YouTube

Goldust is one of the most controversial characters in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. If you watch WWE in 2017 you wouldn’t have any idea about that, but if you watched Goldust in his prime in the mid-1990s, then you know Dustin Rhodes/Runnels pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable as much as anybody.

On the latest edition of the Edge & Christian Podcast, which is fast becoming my favorite wrestling podcast, the buddy duo welcomed Goldust to the show to talk about his career. During the discussion, Goldust talked about how he thought that his character helped spark the Attitude Era in the late 1990s in WWE. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.

“I would like to think that [the debut of Goldust in WWE sparked The Attitude Era] too. Everybody else thinks that it was DX and all those other groups and things. If anything, I was the definite edge of the spear into The Attitude Era, I believe, so it was way before its time, the stuff I was doing, and it kind of set the tone for what was to come.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSGOLDUSTWWE

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP