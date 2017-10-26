Goldust is one of the most controversial characters in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. If you watch WWE in 2017 you wouldn’t have any idea about that, but if you watched Goldust in his prime in the mid-1990s, then you know Dustin Rhodes/Runnels pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable as much as anybody.
On the latest edition of the Edge & Christian Podcast, which is fast becoming my favorite wrestling podcast, the buddy duo welcomed Goldust to the show to talk about his career. During the discussion, Goldust talked about how he thought that his character helped spark the Attitude Era in the late 1990s in WWE. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.
“I would like to think that [the debut of Goldust in WWE sparked The Attitude Era] too. Everybody else thinks that it was DX and all those other groups and things. If anything, I was the definite edge of the spear into The Attitude Era, I believe, so it was way before its time, the stuff I was doing, and it kind of set the tone for what was to come.”
If we’re talking about edgy ‘you can’t do that on television’ content that challenged people’s preconceptions about what they were seeing as being the defining characteristic of the Attitude Era, then absolutely. Though I would count Austin 3:16 as the official opening and dawn of the era, but Goldust was definitely the prelude, the harbinger of that new age of anything goes.