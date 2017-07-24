Watch The Great Khali Return To WWE At Battleground, I Mean, If You Want To

Pro Wrestling Editor
07.23.17 3 Comments

If you were hoping WWE would bridge the gap between two generations of Punjabi Prison matches, congratulations. Former World Heavyweight Champion and Indian wrestling icon The Great Khali returned at WWE Battleground to cost Randy Orton the Prison match and the WWE Championship. Also, what’s wrong with you?

Jinder Mahal was able to escape the inner Punjabi Prison cage with help from the Singh Brothers, leaving Orton stranded. Orton managed to catch up, but the Singhs once again interfered, pulling Orton to the ground. Orton fought 3-on-1 for almost the entire match, but as he was about to win he faced a giant number 4 in the form of the “creator” of the structure. Khali shook the cage to knock Orton down, then ordered Mahal to climb over the cage and win the match.

Around The Web

TAGSGREAT KHALITHE GREAT KHALIWWE BATTLEGROUNDWWE BATTLEGROUND 2017

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 5 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 7 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 7 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP