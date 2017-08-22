The Green Ranger Is Going To Make A Pro Wrestling Appearance For Booker T

#Power Rangers #Independent Wrestling
Senior Editor, Sports
08.22.17

Getty Image

For a few years now, Jason David Frank, the MMA fighter best known as the Green Ranger from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has been weirdly tied to the world of pro wrestling. It’s mostly because he’s spent the past few years calling out former WWE Superstar CM Punk — to the point where Punk called Frank a “stalker.” Still, now that Punk is a full-time (?) MMA fighter, Frank is campaigning harder than ever for a legitimate fight between the two.

So given all this smacktalk history, and given the not-insignificant overlap between ’90s kids Power Rangers fans and pro wrestling fans, it’s a little strange that Frank has never taken the plunge into pro wrestling himself. He could be this generation’s Steve Blackman! (Jason David Frank is 10 years younger than Steve Blackman, for the record.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Power Rangers#Independent Wrestling
TAGSBOOKER TGREEN RANGERINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGJASON DAVID FRANKMIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERSPOWER RANGERSReality of Wrestling

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP