Let’s Look Back At The Life And Career Of Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine

09.20.17

Jonathan Anthony Wisniski was born on Sept. 20th, 1951 in Seattle. He wrestled for more than 40 years and won more than 40 championships during that time. On his birthday, let’s take a look back at the man who would become known as “The Hammer,” even though his elbow was “Bionic.”

The Theme

His WWF theme music is generic goodness preceded by what I think we all assumed was an actual hammer striking something but who can really tell? We humbly request that you loop it in the background as you read this piece. It’s probably been recycled a dozen times already on Main Event or 205 Live and none of us even noticed.

The Look

His robes weren’t as glorious as (former tag team partner) Ric Flair’s, but his hair was more immortal than Hulk Hogan’s. He likely rolled out of bed looking exactly the same every single morning. Not saying he would dominate a WWE Legends Best Hair Tournament but if he doesn’t have home field advantage in the first couple of rounds I’d be surprised.

Greg never competed in a Hair vs. Hair match because he is intelligent. At his best, he was biker bar handsome, rugged and confident with a classic air of confidence. At his worst, he was a HHH who really let himself go. Most of the time, he just looked sleepy.

