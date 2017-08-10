The Hardy Boyz Didn’t Appear On WWE’s Canadian Tour For A Very Specific Reason

#WWE
08.10.17 37 mins ago

The Hardy Boyz were given the last week off by WWE because of legal issues surrounding Jeff Hardy’s past that may have prevented him from getting into Canada for the Raw crew’s three live events and Monday’s Raw in Toronto, according to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer. That meant that older brother Matt Hardy was also given the weekend off.

There was also an angle planned for Matt on Raw, according to Meltzer, where Matt would be alone against The Revival to further the storyline between them, but that was pulled from the show due to Scott Dawson’s biceps injury.

The matches at WWE live events were going to see the Hardy Boyz wrestle Sheamus and Cesaro and The Revival in triple threat tag matches. Since the Hardys weren’t there, the matches were changed to Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Revival, which is weird because both teams are heels. I was at the live event last Sunday night in London, Ontario and asked Sheamus who are we supposed to cheer for in a joking way. He laughed and said: “That’s the question, isn’t it?” Sheamus and Cesaro won the match as the faces.

TOPICS#WWE
